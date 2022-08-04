ANDERSON — The Anderson Rotary Club has awarded $2,500 in grants to three community organizations.
The club gave $1,000 to the Gathering of the Queens, which seeks to fight hunger on the west side of Anderson. The grant will support the development of a community garden in the 1400 block of Locust Street.
Alternatives Inc. received $750 toward a project to add kitchenettes to the dozen suites it offers in a shelter for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
The club awarded $750 to Operation Love Ministries. The money will help with the purchase of metal racks and storage bags for the food pantry and an industrial steamer to clean and sanitize clothing, linens and blankets donated for the benefit of the families it serves.
The grants are financed through an endowed fund at the Madison County Community Foundation to support the work of local public service organizations. The club raises money for the fund through fundraisers and contributions of club members.