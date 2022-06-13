ANDERSON — Local band, Blue 32, will take the stage for the June 17 performance in Anderson’s Summer Concert Series at Dickmann Town Center.
Blue 32, a 5-piece band from Muncie, performs an array of songs from traditional blues to classic rock. Rhea King is the lead vocalist for the band of highly experienced and talented musicians.
The expanded Summer Concert Series, presented by Mayor Broderick and the Anderson Parks and Recreation Department, runs from June until October. All concerts are free and held at the Dickmann Town Center, in downtown Anderson.
Attendees are reminded that, in addition to several downtown businesses, food trucks will also be available for refreshments at each performance and that they should bring a lawn chair.