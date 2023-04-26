ANGOLA — The Trine University Wind Ensemble will perform their spring concert Sunday, April 30, beginning at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, directed by Music Department Chair Mark Kays.
Hannah Knost of Anderson, majoring in Biomedical Engineering at Trine, will perform on clarinet with the wind ensemble.
This concert is free and open to the public.
The program will include: “Amprito Roca” by Jamie Texidor; “Pines of the Appian Way” by Ottorino Respighi, transcribed for the Goldman Band; “First Suite in E Flate” by Gustav Holst: “Chaconne,” “Intermezzo” and “March”; and “The Universal Judgement” by Camille DeNardis, transcribed for the Goldman Band.