ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will present the second concert of its 52nd season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Leonid Sirotkin, oboe and English horn, will present two contemporary concertos for English horn by Miguel del Aguila and Karl-Heinz Roper.
As an orchestral performer, Sirotkin is a member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Des Moines Metro Opera, and has performed with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, among others. A native of St. Petersburg, Russia, he served for almost a decade as principal English horn with the Kirov Opera and Symphony Orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater.
Additionally the evening will conclude with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.
The Anderson Symphony Orchestra, established in 1967, has been directed by maestro Richard Sowers since 1989.
Tickets: 765-644-2111 or www.andersonsymphony.org.
