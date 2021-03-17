ANDERSON — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 174 1315 Meridian St., in downtown Anderson, will be celebrating its 120th anniversary on Saturday.
The Anderson Aerie is the mother lodge of all Indiana aeries, according to a lodge press release. It was the first lodge in Indiana to be chartered by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Several state and zone officers will be in attendance. The state auxiliary ritual team will perform a ceremony to commemorate this milestone.
The lodge will open at noon Saturday. Food will be served starting at 2 p.m. and the ceremony and celebration will take place after that.
Live entertainment featuring Katrelle will be from 8 p.m. to midnight.
