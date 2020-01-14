MUNCIE — Tracey the pencil dog and her crew guide visitors through the basics of turning a story into an animation at Minnetrista's newest exhibit.
On Jan. 25, the newest addition to Minnetrista’s educational repertoire is an exhibit that seeks to educate visitors about the art and science of animation. Animationland transports visitors of all ages to a fantastical land with a quirky cast of characters where inspiration is everywhere. The exhibit focuses on the basics of the animation process using interactive features including a sketching studio, a sound effects booth and the opportunity to plan and star in a stop-motion production.
Developed and produced by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Animationland offers a fully immersive, interactive exhibit where guests learn to incorporate animation skills into the creation process. This enables guests to understand the interplay that occurs between art and science and how they can apply those skills to tell their own stories in unique and dynamic ways.
Animationland is on view from Jan. 25–May 3.
