ANDERSON — Madison County and Henry County Purdue Extension will co-host Annie’s Project workshop geared toward local female farmers.
The workshop will begin March 14 and continue weekly through April 18, 2022.
Annie’s Project is an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises. It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and network with other agriculture-minded women.
The meetings will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Middletown Fall Creek Library. Dinner will be provided at 5:45 p.m.
The library’s at 780 High St., Middletown.
The six-week course costs $55; those interested need to register by March 10.
To register for the workshop, go online to https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eLrTdHgTGmGpBTE. Immediately after registration, mail your check payable to Purdue Extension-Madison County at 3424 Mounds Road, Anderson, IN 46017.
