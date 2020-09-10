ANDERSON — Alternatives will host its 10th annual Bowling to Strike Out Domestic Violence fundraiser on Oct. 3 at Championship Lanes.
Registration is at 5 p.m. and bowling begins at 5:30 p.m. This is a family-friendly event. Put together a team. There can be up to six bowlers on a lane. Entry is $10 per child and $20 per adult; this includes shoe rental and three games of bowling. For everyone’s safety, masks are required and bowlers will be on every other lane to maintain social distancing.
All funds raised from the event will support Alternatives’ work to end domestic and sexual violence. Alternatives provides emergency shelter, transitional housing, specialized children’s programming, outreach services, training/education opportunities, and prevention programming.
The event will also feature a basket raffle with a wide array of themes for all ages. This year we are adding a silent auction that will take place on Facebook leading up to the event and conclude in-person at the event. If you are unable to join us in person, consider participating online.
There will also be a Big Ticket Raffle with the opportunity to win a $500 VISA gift card. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased before the event and you do not need to be present to win.
Contact Andrea at 765-643-0218 or acarlile@alternativesdv.org for more information.
