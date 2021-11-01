CHESTERFIELD — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Fellowship Hall.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Also, a chicken and noodle dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinner includes homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, homemade yeast rolls, dessert and drink.
Adults: $10; children 6-12, $5; and children under 6, eat free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Carry-out is available.
The Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event will feature hand-crafted items, direct sales merchandise, jewelry, a bake shop featuring homemade apple dumplings, and other homemade baked goods.
A new addition is a Christmas Decor room, which will feature Christmas decorations including wreaths, angels, tree ornaments, pillows and Christmas stockings.
Raffle tickets may be purchased for a drawing at 6:30 p.m. A handmade quilt and other items will be included in the raffle.
The church is at 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield.
Proceeds from the bazaar provide funding for Joseph’s Coat, Angel Tree, Dove Harbor, Christian Center, Operation Love, Salvation Army, Chesterfield Food Pantry, and Women’s Alternatives.
