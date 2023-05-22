INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is underway for the Kids’ Fishing Derby sponsored by the Eagle Creek Park Foundation.
This annual catch-and-release event for youngsters ages 4-14 will take place Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park’s Lilly Lake.
All registered participants will be admitted to the park at no charge on the event date, and an Indiana fishing license is not required to participate. Visit https://eaglecreekpark.org/kids-fishing-derby/ for registration and additional information.
Children are invited to participate with their families or with youth or church groups. All youngsters must be supervised by an adult and/or group leader.
The Foundation will offer a limited supply of fishing gear including poles and bait on a first come, first served basis. Participants with their own gear are encouraged to bring it to the derby.
In addition to the leisurely day of fishing, the event also will feature the popular Fishing Derby hot dog cookout.
Donations of food, fishing gear, prizes and monetary contributions for the event are welcome. Businesses or individuals interested in sponsorships or donating are asked to contact the Foundation office at ecpf@eaglecreekpark.org.