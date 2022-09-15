ANDERSON — East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St., will host the final Anderson Police Department Block Party of the summer on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The Block Parties this summer have been exceptionally well-attended events for community outreach,” stated Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, Jr. “It is great to see the children and families of Anderson having fun while interacting with our first responders.”
Officers will provide a hot dog lunch and chips. Attendees will then be able to enjoy a K-9 demonstration, inflatables, and more. Guests also have the opportunity to speak with police officers and firefighters as well as to explore vehicles and safety equipment.
Information booths from local community services such as the Anderson Public Library, Firefly, and Juvenile Rehabilitation will be present providing information for parents and fun giveaways for kids.
This event is free and open to the public.
Also, Trunk or Treat will be coming up on Oct. 27.
