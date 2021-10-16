ANDERSON — Anderson’s annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Anderson Police Department has been set for Friday, Oct. 29 at the Dickmann Town Center. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Mayor Thomas J. Broderick anticipates a large crowd this year, and encourages everyone to arrive early since the line starts to form well before the 6 p.m. starting time.
The event draws hundreds of families and children to the downtown area every Halloween season. The department spends hours preparing the decorations and costumes to entertain even the youngest attendees. This year there will be police cars, special SWAT equipment and music throughout the downtown route which is along Meridian Street. APD officers and volunteers will be in costume handing out candy and other items to children in attendance.
The mayor also announced that recommended hours for Halloween Trick or Treat have been set for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
