INDIANAPOLIS — The deadline to apply to the 2023-2024 Governor’s Fellowship is Jan. 31.
The Governor’s Fellowship is a highly selective program that provides a unique experience in Indiana government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis during the year.
“Our Governor’s Fellows receive an invaluable experience that will challenge and provide them with tremendous opportunities to help reach their ultimate goals,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“They gain such a unique perspective into state government and how to best serve Hoosiers, helping inform their next steps in their professional careers.”
The program is open to college graduates who received their bachelor’s degrees in either summer or fall 2022 or will get them this spring. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in daily activities of state government.
Many program participants have had successful careers in the public and private sectors — with some serving at the highest levels of local, state and federal government.
The application and submission guidelines may be found at www.in.gov/gov/fellowship.htm. To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Jan. 31.
For more information, contact Emily Clancy at eclancy@gov.in.gov.