ANDERSON — The holiday celebration and parade will return to downtown Anderson on Dec. 3, according to Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. and the city’s Holiday Committee.
In preparation, the city is accepting applications for parade participants. Applications may be accessed on the city’s website, www.cityofanderson.com, and searching for 2022 holiday parade float application.
Applications may be made for walking groups or floats. There is no participation fee. Participants will be contacted with detailed information after their application is processed.
Deadline for applications is Nov. 23.
Holiday events will include the downtown celebration with games and activities at Dickmann Park, the spectacular lighted parade, welcoming Santa to the Santa house and lighting of the Christmas tree.