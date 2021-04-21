INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana Racial Equity Fund is accepting applications for its second and final round of grantmaking.
The fund seeks to address the inequities in criminal legal systems that unfairly target, penalize and disrupt the lives of Black residents in central Indiana. Eligible organizations may apply for capacity-building grants ranging from $25,000 to $300,000. The deadline to apply is May 14.
In its first funding round, CIREF awarded $519,500 in grants last fall to 11 not-for-profit organizations working to advance racial equity in Indianapolis and its surrounding counties.
For the second funding round, recognizing that this may be the first time many organizations apply for a capacity-building grant, the CIREF steering committee will offer virtual applicant assistance workshops and office hours to provide support for all organizations interested in submitting applications.
At each virtual workshop, attendees will: Receive an overview of the application guidelines and instructions for submitting an application, and have the opportunity to ask questions of the assistance team.
Full application guidelines and details, as well as registration information for the assistance workshops and office hours, can be found on the CIREF site at RacialEquity.fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.