YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services is seeking nominees age 65 or older for the LifeStream Golden Hoosier Award. The community is encouraged to nominate those special volunteers who consistently go above and beyond demonstrating passion and commitment to service in their community.
The nominee must be 65 or older and reside in Blackford, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Rush, Union or Wayne counties. The individual must have completed at least three years of volunteer experience after reaching 60 years of age, positively impacting members of the community, an organization, or faith-based organization through volunteer efforts.
Nominations are due no later than April 28 to Laura Bray, LifeStream’s Volunteer Services Administrator. Additional information and a nomination form can be accessed by visiting www.lifestreaminc.org/goldenhoosier.
Information: 765-759-1121 ext. 136 or email lbray@lifestreaminc.org.