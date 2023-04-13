ANDERSON — On Sunday, April 16, at 1 p.m. the Unified Group Services Run/Walk benefiting Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Cancer Center.
Proceeds from this year’s event will assist with the purchase of additional software needed for the new Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator.
This state-of-the-art technology reduces the number and length of cancer treatments, targets tumors with pinpoint accuracy and helps improve health concerns.
Cancer Center patients began treatments with the Varian True Beam Linear Accelerator last month.
Sign up as an individual or participate as a team. Runners will do a 5k distance course and walkers will enjoy a furlong’s length (7/8 of mile) stroll around Harrah’s Hoosier Park track. The Jumbotron will capture all participants.
Sign up at unifiedrunwalk forcancer.com.