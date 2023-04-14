ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers’ Luncheon will be held at the Anderson Country Club on Thursday, May 4. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch at noon.
This spring luncheon will feature chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, country style green beans, dinner rolls and mousse. Kirby Gilliam from Plainsong Music Services in Anderson will present a program on unique and interesting strategies used in her field as a music therapist.
Reservations are to be made by calling Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or by email at gkalisz@acsc.net. The registration deadline is Monday, April 24. Spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
The Madison County Retired Teachers’ Association is open to any retired teacher or school staff member living or having worked in Madison County.