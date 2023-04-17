FRANKLIN — Franklin College is offering an academic summer camp called CampGRIZ for youth entering 6th through 9th grades in the fall. The camp runs from Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
The theme of CampGRIZ 2023 is “Storytelling.” Campers will learn from Franklin College faculty and choose from one of five hands-on learning experiences.
• “Dinosaurs – Let’s Dig It!” – Campers will work with real fossils, learn the components of paleontology, and learn how to analyze clues to discover more about the world in which the dinosaurs lived.
• “Catapults and Trebuchets” – Campers will apply the principles of physics and engineering to help construct a working catapult.
• “Digital Photography” – Using state-of-the-art equipment, campers will apply the principles of photography to produce their own photographic masterpiece.
• “Creative Writing” – Campers will work with published authors to learn the form, structure and components of storytelling and then create a story of their own.
• “Data for Good” – Campers will discover how to use and interact with digital information to create a positive impact on the world.
Opening keynote presentation will be by Rafael Sánchez, WRTV Channel 6 anchor/reporter and 1992 alumnus of the college.
Cost per camper is $275. Scholarships are available for eligible campers. Free bus transportation will be provided for campers residing in Marion County if interested.