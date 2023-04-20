ANDERSON — At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Garlic Mustard Meltdown will take place on Earth Day at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Get your group together (no more than 5 people per group) and see how much garlic mustard you can find and pull in 90 minutes. Winning team will receive prizes.
Mounds State Park naturalists will present a short program to help you identify the Garlic Mustard plant, and tell you why it needs to be eradicated. Orientation program at the Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. Group registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the pull time will be between 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Groups return filled trash bags to the judging station by 11:45 a.m. to be considered for the contest. Trash bags will be provided but bring your own work gloves and be prepared to walk in the woods. Pre-register your group before April 20 and receive free park admission for the day of the event for your team members.
To pre-register, call Mounds State Park Nature Center at 765-649-8128 or email kmorgan1@dnr.in.gov.
At 1 p.m., there will be a Native Plant Terrarium Workshop.
Learn about closed-system terrariums and the Indiana native plants used to create them. Each participant will build their own enclosed ecosystem featuring a selection of native plants and leave with the knowledge and tools to care for them.
This workshop will last about two hours and has a supply fee of $20, which covers instruction and materials.
Pre-registration is required and can be made by visiting https://friendsofmounds-programs.square.site. It’s co-sponsored by the Friends of Mounds State Park.