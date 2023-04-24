INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced that branches in counties holding a primary election will extend hours of operation on Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. These branches will be open Monday, May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Indiana BMV provides free, state-issued ID cards for voting purposes to any unlicensed Hoosier who is a U.S. citizen, who can provide proper documentation, and who will be at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election.
The following documents are required to obtain a new state ID card or driver’s license.
• Proof of Identity document, such as a birth certificate or passport
• Proof of Social Security document, such as a Social Security card, pay stub, or W-2
• Proof of lawful status, such as a birth certificate or passport
• Two documents that serve as proof of residency, such as a voter registration card, utility bill or bank statement, dated within the last 60 days
If your name has been legally changed and now differs from your identity document(s) (i.e., birth certificate or passport), proof of name change must be provided to obtain a state ID or driver’s license.
All branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, May 3.