ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club has partnered with Greek’s Pizzeria of Anderson to thank and honor those who are making a difference in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The community is asked to nominate first responders and those in the community who have stepped up to serve. All areas of service are included in this event, such as hospital employees, nurses, nursing home employees; police, sheriff, firefighters and EMTs; and people making face masks, gowns, etc., from home.
Send an email to andersonnoonexchangeclub@gmail.com and give the name and address of your nomination. Give a brief description of how they are serving and why you think they should be honored.
Nominations will be reviewed and those selected will receive a complimentary lunch from Greek’s Pizzeria and the Anderson Noon Exchange Club. While the number of certificates is limited, the Exchange Club will work to expand the program depending on the level of response.
