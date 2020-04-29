MUNCIE — The Farmers Market at Minnetrista will be open for business Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Farmers Market is classified an essential community service as an event that provides fresh and healthy food options.
Minnetrista has been working closely with the Delaware County Health Department for direction, to ensure that all guidelines concerning COVID-19 (coronavirus) best practices are followed.
The market will take place in the main parking lot, with vendors spaced out appropriately. Parking is located at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. There will be a single entrance and exit, and no more than 50 individuals will be allowed into the market at a time.
SNAP, WIC, IU Health Bucks, and SFMNP (Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program) will be accepted at participating vendors.
