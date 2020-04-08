LOGO19 Good Morning.jpg

ANDERSON — Surber’s Window and Doors, 2323 Nichol Ave., is conducting a canned food drive to help local residents over the next few months.

To contribute to the drive or donate canned goods or nonperishable food items, call 765-642-0851 to schedule a pickup, or deliver to their showroom on Nichol Avenue.

Surber's will also be donating $500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank with the delivery. If you are able to make a financial contribution, send your donation to Second Harvest Food Bank at https://curehunger.org/

The family-owned business has operated in Anderson for 40 years. Surber's can be reached at 765-617-2840.

 

Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

