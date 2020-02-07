INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s National Archery in the Schools Program has more than 500 participating schools.
Administrated through the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, the program was introduced to Hoosier schools in 2005.
Statistics reported to the DNR by the 529 participating schools show that more than 70,000 students in grades 4 through 12 participated in the program during the 2018-2019 school year. In addition, more than 2,300 of those students were recognized by the NASP Academic Archer program, which started during the 2018-2019 school year. That program honors NASP participants for their academic achievements, as well as their archery skills.
Indiana NASP allows participants to experience a new sport while gaining self-confidence, learning sportsmanship and improving social skills.
More information about the program is at IndianaNASP.com.
