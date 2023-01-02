INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Matthew Garringer has been selected the 2022 District 4 Officer of the Year.
Garringer is assigned to Randolph County and has been a conservation officer since 2011. Each county has a conservation officer.
In addition to his normal duties as a field officer, he has served as an unmanned aerial vehicle operator, background investigator, dangerous reptile handler, basic archery instructor and honor guard member.
District 4 covers Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Tipton and Wayne counties.
The district award puts Garringer in the running for the Pitzer Award, which is given to the state’s top overall conservation officer. The winner is selected from the 10 district winners.
The Pitzer Award is named after Conservation Officer James D. Pitzer, who was fatally shot while investigating illegal hunting activity on Jan. 2, 1961, in Jay County.