ANDERSON — Heart of Indiana United Way’s annual fundraising campaign has begun. This year features nearly $400,000 in available matching funds and the launch of Women United.
Leading that launch are six passionate women, each representing part of the five-county service region: Carrie Barret, Trev Bostic, Jennifer Gibson, Melissa Greer, Marisa Little and Angie Rogers-Howell.
Women United is about women coming together to lead, speak up and take action to support women, children and the community through United Way.
These efforts will engage local women in events, raising money, volunteering, advocating and giving.
Money raised will be eligible for a match from a $397,000 pool funded by Ball Brothers Foundation and Indiana United Ways. Lilly Endowment is funding match dollars for Indiana United Ways.
There are several ways that donations can qualify for a match. New personal donations of $100 or more, and increases from last year of at least $100, will earn a dollar-for-dollar match.
Those interested in becoming Tocqueville Society donors, individuals or couples making donations of $10,000 or more annually, will earn $2 for for every $1 donated. There also are options for corporate and employee donations matches.
To learn more about match options, contact Heart of Indiana United Way at:
• The Madison County office at 765-643-7493; 205 W. 11th St., Anderson.
• The Delaware County office at 765-288-5586; 400 N. High St., #300, Muncie.