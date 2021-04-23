ALEXANDRIA — The Commons Theatre in Alexandria, 204 W. Church St., is producing Joseph Kesselring's classic play, “Arsenic and Old Lace” this weekend, with tickets available for the Sunday matinee.
Noticeable improvements have been made to the stage, giving the theater the ability to mount a titanic production like "Arsenic and Old Lace," a representative said
This comedic play comes with dark humor, murder and hospitality. The play follows the lives of the Brewster family, who are not at all like your typical household. The two aunts, played by Devin Powers and Stacie Bowers, kill unsuspecting gentlemen by poisoning glasses of wine. In their sweet hearts, the aunts see it as a charity while their flustered nephew, played by Brian Shetterly, comically tries to protect them from prosecution.
Three Anderson residents are featured in the play. Stacie Bower plays Martha Brewster, Jason Bower plays the villain, Jonathan Brewster, and Bill Ballinger plays the kind, but bumbling officer Klein. The play is under the direction of Tamara Peachy.
Due to COVID restrictions, there is limited seating. Tickets are still available for Sunday's show at 3:30 p.m. by calling 765-639-3282. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The Friday and Saturday evening performances are sold out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.