ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will host the 22nd annual Art Association of Madison County Student Show, which opens Sunday.
The Art Association’s annual show opening has been modified to provide student artists and their guests with a safe experience. This year’s opening has been split into two parts, starting with an invitation to select individuals and a guest from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and those who have artwork accepted to the show from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
Awards will be distributed at 1:30 p.m. at the museum. A live broadcast will be shared on Facebook.
More than 200 pieces were accepted for the exhibition. Following the opening of the exhibition, patrons are welcome to visit the museum, 32 W. 10th St., to see the student works. Admission fees will be waived during the exhibition, which will conclude on March 20.
The museum’s operating hours have been modified during the Student Show as well.
• March 8-10, noon to 5 p.m.
• March 11-12, noon to 7 p.m.
• March 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• March 14, 2 to 5 p.m.
• March 15-20, noon to 5 p.m.
