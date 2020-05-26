Art classes to resume at Gallery 119
While the The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 will remain closed until June 16, art classes will resume with a limited number of students to promote social distancing. Please register for classes at the new website, PASgallery119.org.
Jewelry With Tracy Davidson: Learn to how to make the components of jewelry by hand out of sterling, copper and jewelers gold. Class is Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Fee is $50 and includes all supplies and tools.
Oil Painting with Katy Burke: Paint a dogwood with a bird on Wednesday, June 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Katy for a fee of $55 with all supplies included. If you use your own painting supplies, the cost is $45.
Watercolor With Judy Crist: Learn to to paint a beautiful boat, water and boathouse on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Class fee is $50.
Oil Painting With Gini Deaton: Paint a little girl as she talks to her calf using a wet-into-wet method of painting. Class is Saturday, June 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Fee is $55 and includes all supplies.
