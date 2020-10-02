INDIANAPOLIS — The annual SALI National Abstract Art Exhibition XVI, dedicated to showcasing the best two-dimensional abstract paintings from across the nation, is running through October.
Forty-four paintings will be for sale, so art collectors are advised to come early for the best selection. A People’s Choice Award will be determined by a vote of visitors to the show.
Paintings by 40 professional artists from across the United States (Oregon, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, New York and Indiana) were selected by juror Betsy Stirratt of Bloomington. The paintings represent a variety of contemporary media and techniques.
Paintings will hang Oct. 2-30. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be an invitation-only awards ceremony Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Garfield Park Arts Center, 2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis.
Sponsors are the Southside Art League Inc. and hosted by The Garfield Park Arts Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.