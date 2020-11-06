ANDERSON — As part of First Friday, two area venues will have special exhibition and show openings.
The Anderson Museum of Art’s “The Wild Wilderness” exhibition opens Friday, with an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.
The exhibition will feature Hoosier wildlife artist Anthony J. Padgett, North Carolina wildlife artist Michael Bedoian, and local award-winning artist Patrick Kluesner.
Wildlife taxidermy, on loan from exhibition partner Mounds State Park, will also be on display. The exhibition will run through Dec. 23. A presentation will be given from 7 to 8 p.m. by Savannah Lundgren, Mounds State Park naturalist, and Ken Hanauer of the Indiana Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Pendleton Artists Society’s “Christmas in Pendleton” show opens Friday at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Judging for the show will take place at 7 p.m. by Karen Fisher. Visitors may vote for their favorite artwork for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at 7:30 p.m.
The show will continue through Dec. 2 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
