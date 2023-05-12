MUNCIE — A spring tradition continues at the David Owsley Museum of Art with “Art in Bloom,” a free public floral exhibition on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, with extended museum hours from 1 to 5 p.m. on both days.
In addition, a free public reception will celebrate springtime from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, with jazz, snacks and a cash bar.
Family-friendly activities include docent-led tours, a floral demonstration, live music, and hands-on crafts for all ages. Parking is free on West Campus Drive in the Old Quad.
The Art in Bloom weekend also provides a final opportunity to see the special exhibition “A Wild Story: The David and Sarojini Johnson Print Collection,” which closes on May 21.
Throughout the weekend, visitors can view floral interpretations of five of the museum’s most impressive works of art and then vote for their favorite arrangement. The People’s Choice Award will be announced on social media on Monday, May 22.