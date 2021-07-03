ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art announces the expansion of inventory in the new AMOA Shop, located inside the museum.
The shop is filled with a variety of handcrafted items produced and sold by Indiana artisans.
The AMOA shop was opened in March of this year as part of AMOA’s mission to enrich the community through the visual arts.
“The AMOA Shop not only provides our visitors with an enhanced experience, but provides artisans with a place to showcase and sell their items,” said Mandee Mikulski, AMOA’s executive director.
The shop will continue to offer some of the items from the shop launch due to popularity, and has welcomed several new artisans.
Some of the additions include paintings by Patrick Kluesner, beads and prints by Chicqiela Elbert Velazco, jewelry by PA&C Creative Designs, pottery by Terry Dukeman, drawings by Beverly Mills, and sculptures by Twila Beahm.
Visit the AMOA Shop on First Friday to view two new exhibitions, including local favorite “Figures of Speech” from 5 to 8 p.m.
AMOA will offer free admission.
Located in the historic Carnegie Library building in downtown Anderson, the Anderson Museum of Art hosts a variety of local, regional, and national art exhibitions.
