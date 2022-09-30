ANDERSON — Artisans are invited to enter the Anderson Museum of Art’s s newest competition and exhibition called Planes, Trains, & Automobiles: The Art of Transportation. Artists are encouraged to submit two-dimensional works of art that showcase the beauty and design of the art of transportation.
AMOA will highlight the art and craftsmanship used to design and build scale models of planes, trains and automobiles. The exhibition will also include a two-dimensional art competition to showcase the beauty and design of the art of transportation.
Artists may enter up to two works of art and may enter both in a single category, if desired. Two awards will be given for each category, with an overall award total of $1,500.
Here’s more information.
Exhibition Opening: Nov. 17, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
Exhibition dates: Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023.
Artwork drop-off: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Artwork pick-up: Jan. 16-21, 2023.
For additional information, the entry form and to read the whole prospectus, visit https://www.andersonart.org/call-for-artists/.