ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will host its 40th annual IN-Focus photography exhibition April 1 through May 9.
More than 150 pieces, in seven different categories, were accepted for this year’s show. Categories include: Animal/Wildlife, Architecture, Digital Manipulation, Nature/Scenic, Open, People, and Photojournalism.
AMOA will open the exhibition with an artist reception on Thursday, April 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Winners from each category will be announced at 6:30 p.m. during the reception.
Entrants were required to live in the state of Indiana, submit original works, and were given the opportunity to submit up to six entries.
A total of 42 photographers from 19 different Indiana cities and towns participated.
Roben Bellomo served as this year’s judge. Roben is a professional photographer with several accolades; he has a Master of Photography Degree (2018) and a Photographic Craftsman Degree (2019) through Professional Photographers of America (PPA).
Bellomo also owns and operates the BEHN Gallery in Carmel.
