ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) invites the public to face their fears by signing up to become an Edger for its upcoming fundraising event, Over the Edge.
Up to 80 people can sign up to rappel more than 80 feet down a downtown Anderson building to support the arts in Anderson. Over the Edge, presented by Community Hospital Anderson, will be held on Oct. 23 starting at 9 a.m.
The organization has 68 spots available to participate in the event. To sign up, a registrant must be willing to raise at least $1,000 for the arts. Donations made toward each campaign are tax deductible. Each participant, called an Edger, will be given tools for fundraising, including their own personal fundraising web page.
The registration process takes only a few minutes and can be done online by visiting andersonart.org/ote.
Potential Edgers must weigh between 100 and 300 pounds. Over the Edge, the company handling the rappelling process, has safety measures in place for those with disabilities.
All ages are welcome, but children must have an adult available to complete all paperwork. Businesses are encouraged to sign up as a team to go Over the Edge. For every $1,000 raised, the business can select one individual to rappel.
