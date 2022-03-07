ANDERSON — Registration for Anderson Museum of Art spring break classes is now open.
The museum will host three classes during break. Each class costs $10 for museum members or $15 for all others.
The classes are:
Clay Beads & Owl Pendant: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 15. Ages 7-12.
Origami Shamrocks: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 17. Ages 7-12.
Stained Glass Mosaic Coaster: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 22. Ages 8-16.
To register, visit https://www.andersonart.org/youth-classes-workshops/ or call the museum at 765-649-1248.
