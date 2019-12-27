ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art is inviting photographers to enter their work for the annual "IN-Focus" competition.
Entries are due Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum, 32 W. 10th St.
Awards will be presented at the exhibit's opening reception on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Exhibition dates are Feb. 16 through April 4.
All photographers living in Indiana are invited to enter the annual photography competition and exhibition, In-Focus.
Those under 18 years of age can enter into the Youth Division.
Photographers can enter up to six photographs into seven categories: People, Nature/Scenic, Animal/Wildlife, Architecture, Photo Journalism, Digital Manipulation, Open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.