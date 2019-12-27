LOGO19 Good Morning.jpg

ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art is inviting photographers to enter their work for the annual "IN-Focus" competition.

Entries are due Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the museum, 32 W. 10th St.

Awards will be presented at the exhibit's opening reception on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Exhibition dates are Feb. 16 through April 4.

All photographers living in Indiana are invited to enter the annual photography competition and exhibition, In-Focus.

Those under 18 years of age can enter into the Youth Division.

Photographers can enter up to six photographs into seven categories: People, Nature/Scenic, Animal/Wildlife, Architecture, Photo Journalism, Digital Manipulation, Open.

Send ideas for the daily Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you