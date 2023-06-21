ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition, “Inspiration: Home — Works Inspired by Domestic and Natural Landscapes” on Wednesday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The evening reception will also feature guests from The Human Library.
The event is free and open to the public.
Featured artists:
• Sandy Gaier, MFA graduate student, incorporates themes of care and maintenance into her art. She is inspired by her experiences as a mother, equestrian and teacher.
• Chet Geiselman, a sculptor and Ball State University’s 3-D Studio manager and instructor, enjoys the interplay of form and content that generates a tension that is meditative, awkward, humorous, playful and open-ended.
• Natalie Lowe is an intermedia artist, sculptor and metalsmith who spent the last year as a visiting teaching professor of metals and jewelry and foundations at Ball State. Lowe’s most recent work, “House Dreams,” explores the contradictions of how many Americans both long for and despise suburban life.
• Kate Kimmell is a recent fine arts graduate with a concentration in printmaking. Her collection titled “A Practice in Remembrance” reimagines landscapes of her past memories.
• Ellen Leigh, BFA and MFA, has taught mixed media art for the Art Reach program through the Indianapolis Art Center, as well as 3D Foundations at Ball State.
Visit www.andersonart.org/portfolio/inspiration-home/ to learn more.