INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Arts Commission has announced three opportunities related to the 2023 Governors Arts Awards.
The Governor's Arts Awards were established by the Indiana Arts Commission and the Office of the Governor to recognize individuals, communities and organizations who have made significant contributions to arts and creativity in Indiana. These biennial awards are Indiana's highest honor in the arts, celebrating the outstanding contributions of artists, arts organizations, volunteers, schools, educators, local governments and legislators on the state, national or international level.
The nominations for the 2023 Governor's Arts Awards are open now and will close on May 4, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The nomination form consists of a narrative, which introduces the nominee's accomplishments and contributions, and optional support materials that further highlight the nominee.
Nominations are open to organizations or individuals who work or reside in Indiana or have significant ties to the state through some years of residency. Nominees must be living no awards will be presented posthumously. A selection committee comprised of representatives from the Office of the Governor and the Indiana Arts Commission will review and evaluate nominations based on depth and breadth of impact, innovation, quality of community engagement and artistic excellence.