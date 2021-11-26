ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will introduce Communion — an Indianapolis-based quartet — to local audiences at the ASO’s annual Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Paramount Theatre.
The vocal group will perform traditional carols, contemporary classics made popular by Stevie Wonder and NSYNC and will lead an audience sing-along.
Although Communion is a relatively new quartet, each member is a professional musician with a long list of song-writing, choral arranging and recording credits. Two have local connections: Michael Thomas is an Anderson native, and Myron El is an Anderson University graduate and former student of ASO director Rick Sowers. A third member, Gerard Hills, is a physician at Riley Hospital for Children. Rounding out the quartet is Jon Harris, vocal director at Heartland Church in Indianapolis.
The two-hour concert will include several works never before performed by the ASO plus a medley of familiar holiday songs that have bells as their unifying theme.
Concert tickets are available by calling the ASO’s office at 765-644-2111 or visiting www.andersonsymphony.org
The ASO continues to follow public health guidelines and requests audience members regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face masks throughout the performance. Once everyone is seated and prior to the start of the concert, patrons will have the opportunity to spread out and maintain a social distance if they wish to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.