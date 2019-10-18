ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Symphony for Kids concert for Madison County fifth graders on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom.
This program has existed in many forms over more than 35 years and it continues to excite and entertain young audiences from throughout the county. This year students will also participate in an online contest and the school with the most correct entries will nominate a teacher to guest conduct during the concert.
The following week, on Saturday, Nov. 2, the ASO will present the second concert of its 52nd season. Leonid Sirotkin, oboe and English horn, will present two concertos for English horn. The evening will conclude with Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.
The Symphony for Kids concert and educational programs are sponsored by Legacy sponsors from the 50th Season: Jay and Nancy Ricker, Caesar’s Entertainment, Community Hospital Anderson, the Anderson/Madison County Visitors Bureau, Myers Autoworld, St.Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital and Rick Vale and Cito Wyatt.
Information: 765-644-2111.
