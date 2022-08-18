ANDERSON — A mix of hot jazz and cool blues is on tap for Thursday as the Anderson Symphony Orchestra presents the Dean Martini band in a live concert under the stars.
The event is set for 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of 1004 N. Raible Ave., with Martini’s five-member combo performing classics made famous by such legendary artists as Etta James, Van Halen, Johnny Cash and Elvis.
The location is new this year, and several features — including a craft beer and wine pull — have been added to the program. Concertgoers, with lawn chairs and picnic baskets in hand, can access complimentary parking at First Baptist Church and be transported by golf carts to the venue.
Specialty beverages, ice cream and charcuterie items from Cultured Urban Winery and Uranus Ice Cream will be available for purchase for those opting not to bring refreshments from home.
The Indianapolis-based Dean Martini band is known for its ability to switch musical styles from jazz to country to blues to rock to big band. Among fan favorites are “Jump, Jive & Wail,” “Summertime Blues” and “Shake, Rattle & Roll.” For the local performance they will play drums, upright bass, guitar and keyboard.
Tickets are $35 and are available at the door or can be reserved on the ASO’s website, andersonsymphony.org.