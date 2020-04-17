NOBLESVILLE — Aspire Indiana Health has launched Connections — Aspire Warm Line, an innovative new way to connect people to behavioral health care and other services during the pandemic, and beyond. It is primarily aimed at folks who are not currently mental health clients at Aspire, or anywhere.
Unlike a traditional hotline for urgent needs, the free warm line phone service is intended for people who are experiencing non-emergency distress or concerns resulting from COVID-19. Research has shown some people are hesitant to call a hotline number because they don't feel like their challenges are important enough.
Callers may not think they need traditional therapy or be unfamiliar with it, and just want someone to talk to. The staff manning the Connections number, 888-967-5842, have been trained in psychological first aid to engage people to tell their story. Unlike formalized debriefing models, the psychological first aid is appropriate to all development levels across the lifespan and can be delivered in multiple ways.
Based on these interactions, callers may be referred to Aspire's call center to set up an appointment or to the 24/7 crisis line if needed. Aspire will also refer callers to other resources or agencies in counties where Aspire does not offer the services they need.
Connections will operate Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
