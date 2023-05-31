ANDERSON — Anderson University's Office of Advancement, in conjunction with alum Tony Small, has created the Joyce D. Foggs Endowed Scholarship Fund.
“I’m thrilled to kick off the Joyce Foggs Scholarship by donating Grammy Award funds for being a 2023 Grammy Top 10 Music Educator Finalist,” said Small. “As a student at AU in the 80’s, both Joyce and Edward Foggs provided a safe haven for minority youth with many wonderful family Sunday dinners and get-togethers.”
Joyce earned her B.S. from Anderson College (University) in 1954 with a major in school music and a minor in English. She received her master’s degree in education from Ball State University in 1973. In 1990, Joyce attained an administration license from the Indiana Neophyte Principal’s Academy and was a Lilly Education Fellow at Harvard University.
Locally, Joyce consistently found ways to better her community, as well. Joyce served on the Anderson Housing Authority for some 35 years having been appointed repeatedly by five Anderson mayors. The Authority has named the Resident Services Center at Westvale Manor in her honor.
Small was inspired to create the scholarship due to his own circumstances while in college. During his time at AU, Small’s parents fell upon hard times during his junior year and he was unable to pay tuition and was not eligible for any financial assistance. Thus, he had to drop out for a semester.
“I don’t want any student to experience that dilemma,” said Small. “So as a 2023 Grammy nominated music educator and a 2021AU Outstanding Music Alumnus Award winner, I want to help launch this scholarship and make a yearly donation toward music students — especially minority music students with financial needs — so they can continue receiving world-class arts training provided at Anderson University, which I attribute to an incredible career and journey.”
