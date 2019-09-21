ANDERSON — The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology has awarded accreditation for both electrical engineering and computer engineering at Anderson University. ABET marked that the programs have no deficiencies or weaknesses.
AU is now the only school within the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities in the Midwest to have ABET-accredited programs in mechanical, electrical and computer engineering.
John Millis, chair for the physical sciences and engineering, said in a press release, “Our students continue to perform at a high level through our internship programs and are engaged in exciting hands-on projects like our EV car (which took the 2019 World Championships in May for the Autonomous Division). Anderson University is in a prime position to send the next generation of Christian engineers into the world.”
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.