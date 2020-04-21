ANDERSON — Amid the numerous postponements and cancellations of concerts and events due to the coronavirus, Anderson University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance decided not to cancel its most important event of the year.
Instead, the department will host "Evening of Excellence" virtually on YouTube Premier and Facebook Premier simultaneously on April 26 at 7:30 pm. The special event will feature student performances and awards, including performances from two vocalists who were the winners of AU’s Concerto Aria Competition just one month before the pandemic was declared.
Both vocalists will be accompanied by a virtual orchestra made up of music faculty performing the orchestra parts and conducted by Dr. Richard Sowers. Hannah Knop (soprano), sophomore performance major, will perform Mozart’s “Porgi amor” from Le Nozze di Figaro and Puccini’s “Se come voi” from Le Villi with the virtual orchestra.
Senior vocal student Tim Blaisdell (bass) will perform Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Roadside Fire” from Songs of Travel and Verdi’s “Il lacerato spirit” from Simon Boccanegra. Blaisdell is also this year’s winner of AU’s Composition Competition, and his original work, “Songs of Late Night Pondering,” will be performed by Ben Elliott (baritone), and Rebecca Edie (piano).
