ANDERSON — After a year without it, Anderson University is set to host its 2021 Homecoming celebration Oct. 8–9 on campus. Myers Autoworld is serving as this year’s presenting sponsor, and the event will welcome back treasured Homecoming staples while introducing new events to the schedule.
“I cannot think of a more beautiful and memorable place to be in the fall than the campus of Anderson University, a place I hope alumni can always call home,” said Trent Palmer, AU’s director of alumni relations.
Events that alumni know and love such as the Street Fair, Luminaries, Cheap Thrills and Encore are back, along with the annual Alumni Awards Ceremony. The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance will host its Homecoming concert Friday night, and its alumni showcase features Cliff Ritchey ’00 on Saturday evening.
AU Athletics will be in full force as well, with football, women’s soccer, and men’s soccer hosting home contests on Saturday. In between the soccer matches, the teams will cut the ribbon for their new stadium upgrades.
Two new events — hot air balloon rides and campus renewal tours — also highlight the Homecoming calendar. The tours will allow guests to see new and improved spaces throughout campus at their own leisure. President John S. Pistole will be hosting a book signing for his biography, “Searching for Integrity and Faith,” authored by Barry L. Callen.
“We hope alumni come back to see the beauty of the Valley, re-hash those old college stories, and reconnect with lifelong friends where it all started,” said Palmer. “It’s going to be a weekend full of fun for the whole family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.