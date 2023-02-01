ANDERSON — Anderson University’s journalism program recently received a $6,000 contribution through the Madison County Community Foundation. The gift was provided Jan. 9, through a donor-advised fund set up by Jack and Ann Scott.
Ben Davis, president of Community Foundation, said Ann Scott — whose late husband, Jack, was editor of the Anderson Herald in the 1980s — wanted to use the proceeds from the fund to support journalism in Madison County.
“I know from firsthand experience that AU’s journalism program provides quality instruction and valuable hands-on experiences for its students,” Davis said.
“This is the kind of impactful giving that donors like Mrs. Scott are seeking when they establish donor-advised funds at the Community Foundation.”
The journalism program at AU has received national recognition in recent years for its video newscast and Raven Watch sports coverage
David Baird, journalism adviser and chair of AU’s Department of Communication and Design Arts, expressed appreciation for the contribution, noting it would be used for some needed equipment.
“This was a timely gift,” he said, “and our students, faculty and staff are very appreciative of Mrs. Scott’s thoughtfulness.”